OKLAHOMA CITY — Trinit Zweifel’s second trip to the state Class 6A wrestling tournament will be longer than his first.
The Enid senior 145-pounder pinned Tod Brakebill of Mustang in 5:35 in a feed-in match at the State Fair Arena to advance to the first round. Zweifel had been eliminated in the first round in the feed-in match as a sophomore.
He was pinned by Stillwater’s LaDarion Lockett of Stillwater in 1:52 in the quarterfinals Friday night.
He will face Bixby’s Caden Kelley, who lost a 3-1 sudden victory decision to Boston Powell of Yukon in the first round of consolations at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Enid 195-pounder Carlos Alvarado was wrestling Westmoore’s Holden Martin in the first round late Friday. The match was not over by newspaper deadlines.
The winner was scheduled to face the winner between Issac Villalobos of Edmond North and Jersey Robb of Bixby. The losers will face off in the consolations.
Pacers 107-pounder Shae Salinas had a rough going in her first round match as the first-ever EHS girl to wrestle at state.
Salinas, who came into the tournament with a 25-6 record was pinned by Moore’s Harley Stringer in 1:15.
Salinas will face Naveh Tagg of Jay in the first round of consolations at 10:30 a.m.. Tagg was pinned by Beyonce Cornado of Altus in 2:56.
Vinita’s Mark Webb defeated Kingfisher’s Gant Browning, 8-2 in a Class 3A 113-pound feed-in match.
Watonga’s Shawn Johnson pinned Josaline Blevins of Stilwell in 3:12 in a 120-pound girls’ quarterfinal.
Watonga’s Joseph Jackson was pinned by Jaxson Eichhorn of Vinita in 3:03 in a Class 3A boys 182-pound feed-in match. Teammate Ernesto Duenez was 1-1 at 195 with a major decision over Jay’s Jed Hampton in the feed-in and being pinned by Kruz Goff of Blackwell in 1:43 in the quarterfinals.
The consolation semifinals are set for 2:45 p.m.. The medal round (first and third) are set for 7:30 p.m.
Enid didn’t have any placers a year ago at state but Chance Davis became the third EHS wrestler in the modern era to win a state individual championship in 2020.
