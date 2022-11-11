Courtney Dennis, Director of the YWCA
Michelle Baldwin, Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner
Dennis said she was raped when she was 14 by somebody who was 27 at that time. It was somebody she met at a party. She said the person followed her back home. He ended up burglarizing the home and raping her. It happened in Dallas and was not a local situation.
"It turned into a really bad situation exacerbated by the response from law enforcement ... it was exacerbated by a really poor response from the law enforcement. My parents, once they found out, really pushed me to report. I'm not sure that I really understood what I was agreeing to. But one of the officers said to me, 'Well, you shouldn't have been dressed the way you were ... why were you at that party? Why would you have even put yourself in that situation?'
