Enid results from Norman Invitational wrestling tournament
Team — 4th 140.5
Hector Perez, 106, 2nd — pinned Talon Noble, Putnam City West, 1:52; pinned Nick Fatigante, Tulsa Kelley, 35 seconds. Finals — dec. by Yancy Kite, Moore, 2-1
Payton Zweifel, 113, 3rd — pinned Chance Moriniti, Edmond Santa Fe, 51 seconds; pinned by Noah Reynolds, Southmoore, 34 seconds. 3rd — pinned by Caden Betz, Norman North, 3:21
Zach Fortner, 120, 5th ‚ pinned by Brody Barnes, Norman North, 1:45; pinned Jordan Callan, Putnam City West, 1:00; pinned by Tristan Zinn, Norman, 1:29; pinned Gavin Horn, Edmond Santa Fe, 2:59. 5th - forfeit over Diallo Stone Scott, Southmoore
Jason Pearson, 126, 4th — pinned by Howie Altstatt, Norman, 40 seconds; pinned by Kevin Hill, Putnam City West, 28 seconds; maj. dec. by Colby Keller, Southmoore, 10-2
Steven Brooks, 138, 4th — dec. Kaleb Henry, Norman North, 7-0; pinned by Keegan Vonwerder, Southmoore, 5:57; dec. Mason Meiser, Norman, 5-3. 3rd — pinned by Brad Ballard, Southmoore, 1:40
Jonathan White, 145, 2nd — pinned David Silas, Moore, 2:40; dec. Ryan Howery, Norman North, 9-2; pinned Lance Ingram, Southmoore, 3:41; pinned Luis Flores, Norman, 1:58. Finals — pinned by Cason Deyalsingh, Norman, 5:22
Brady Conder, 170, DNP — pinned by Payton Thomas, Moore, 1:37; pinned by Brycen Diaz, Edmond Santa Fe, 1:09; pinned by Zain Prater, Norman, 2:00; dec. Craig Shank, Broken Bow, 13-12
Chance Davis, 170, 2nd — tech fall Ashton Zellers, Tulsa Kelley, 18-3; pinned Jayden Wilson, Southmoore, 1:23; pinned Lance Eubanks, Norman, 54 seconds; pinned Sean Sanford, Edmond Santa Fe, 1:10; Finals — pinned by Peyton Thomas, Moore, 3:00
Tyler Holland, 182, 2nd — pinned Vincent Allred, Tulsa Kelley, 1:53; pinned Keiton Wallter, Moore, 1:09; injury forfeit over Joe Wright, Southmoore; pinned Brayden Thompson, Tulsa Kelley, 32 seconds. Finals — maj. dec. by Daigen Gibbens, Enid, 9-0
Daigen Gibbens, 182, 1st — pinned Darin Tatum, Norman, 2:35; pinned Antonio Ausby, Putnam City West, 1:42. Finals — maj. dec. Tyler Holland, Enid, 9-2
Carlos Alvarado, 195, 2nd — pinned Kamden Thompson, Tulsa Kelley, 1:20; pinned Kaleb Herod, Putnam City West, 2:43; pinned Aaron Roberts, Southmoore, 3:45. Finals — pinned by Gabe Chesbro, Tulsa Kelley, 51 seconds
Seth Melvin, 285, 3rd — pinned by David Steiger, Southmoore, 2:22; pinned Trey Nava, Norman North, 3:26. 3rd — pinned Michael Couch, Tulsa Kelley, 3:42
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.