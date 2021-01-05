Enid's wrestlers will be going for their third straight dual win Thursday when the Plainsmen visit Sapulpa for a 7 p.m. dual.
EHS opened its dual season with wins over Norman (54-21) and Edmond Santa Fe (60-16) on Tuesday. The Plainsmen recorded 13 falls overall.
Sapulpa is 1-2 in duals having beaten Cascia Hall, 60-21 and losing to both Union, 42-27 and Owasso, 42-14.
Enid wrestlers went 4-4 against the Chieftains at the recent Glenpool Warrior Classic.
"Sapulpa is better than they have been in the past,'' said Enid coach Trent Holland. "It should be a good dual.''
