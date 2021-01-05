Enid's wrestlers will be going for their third straight dual win Thursday when the Plainsmen visit Sapulpa for a 7 p.m. dual.

EHS opened its dual season with wins over Norman (54-21) and Edmond Santa Fe (60-16) on Tuesday. The Plainsmen recorded 13 falls overall.

Sapulpa is 1-2 in duals having beaten Cascia Hall, 60-21 and losing to both Union, 42-27 and Owasso, 42-14.

Enid wrestlers went 4-4 against the Chieftains at the recent Glenpool Warrior Classic.

"Sapulpa is better than they have been in the past,'' said Enid coach Trent Holland. "It should be a good dual.''

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Campbell is a former sports writer and current part-time writer for the News & Eagle, enidnews@enidnews.com.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for Sports? Send an email to daver@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Graduate of Oklahoma City John Marshall (1972) and University of Oklahoma. Been at News & Eagle since June 19, 1978. Previously worked at Oklahoma Journal, Midland, Texas Reporter & Telegram, Norman Transcript, Elk City Daily News

Recommended for you