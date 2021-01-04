After some 40-plus years, Enid's wrestlers will finally have a true "home'' dual Tuesday.
The Plainsmen will host Norman at 5 p.m. and Edmond Santa Fe at 7 p.m. in the first-ever duals at Enid's new gym. The Plainsmen in the past have wrestled at Waller Middle School, NOC Enid's Mabee Center, Mark Price Area (a.k.a. Convention) and the Education building (inside the Enid Board of Education). Santa Fe and Norman will go at 6.
The Plainsmen have already benefitted from having their own wrestling room inside the facility inside of having to go to Emerson Middle School for practice.
"It's exciting,'' said Enid coach Trent Holland. "The kids have waited a long tine for this.We can now go right out of our wrestling room to our home floor to wrestle. We don't have to shift mats from one school to the other. We're extremely grateful for everyone who helped put it together ... the planning and the building.''
The wrestling room is something the Plainsmen can use as a foundation for their program. For the first time, the Plainsmen can permantely recognize state champions, college All-Americans and USA Wrestling All-Americans.
"We can show where we have come from,'' Holland said.
Attendance will be limited to wrestling parents but can be screamed at epsvision.tv. It's the first time wrestling matches have been available on the internet
"We haven't had that before,'' Holland said. "It's going to be good.''
Enid is ranked No. 14 in the latest OSSAARankings.com rankings. Norman and Edmond Santa Fe were not ranked.
Norman finished 10 points over Enid at last month's Norman Invitational. Santa Fe finished behind both teams in eighth place.
It's the first dual for both Enid and Norman. Santa Fe fell to Putnam City North, 56-18 in its lone dual.
Enid went 4-4 against Norman wrestlers at the Norman Tournament and 3-1 against Santa Fe.
"Duals are a little different from tournaments,'' Holland said. "It would be great for the kids' morale if we can win. There's no doubt that we will come out excited about wrestling in the new facility. All the things are here. I(t's going to be great.''
The Plainsmen are coming off a fourth-place finish at last week's Glenpool's Warrior Classic Tournament. EHS crowned two individual champions in Chance Davis, 170 and Carlos Alvarado, 195. Daigen Gibbens was second at 182. Hector Perez was third at 106.
"We have been able to watch some more video on the guys and fine tune some things,'' Holland said. "We have been pinpointing areas that we need to work on.''
The tentative lineup will have Perez (5-3), 106; Payton Zweifel (3-5), 113; Zach Fortner (6-4), 120; Jason Pearson (2-5), 126; Steven Brooks (5-4), 138; Jonathan White (7-3), 145; Leslie Fortner (1-3), 152; Mykel Woolsey (2-2) or Dylan Baker (0-4), 160; Davis (9-1) or Daigen Gibbens (6-1), 170; Tyler Holland (4-1), 182; Alvarado (8-1), 195; and Seth Melvin (4-3), 285.
Holland expects to fill voids at 132 and 220.
"I think we can do some stuff with our lineup where we can be able to fill up all the weights,'' said coach Holland.
Holland said there might be some JV or girls varsity matches depending on how many wrestlers Norman or Santa Fe will bring.
Returning state qualifier Trent Zweifel and 2019 state qualifier Johnny Villa remain out with injuries. Coach Holland said he did not know when they will be able to return.
"We're just looking to get after it,'' said coach Holland. "We're looking for a lot of improvement in the matches that we have wrestled against Norman and Santa Fe at the tournament. We want to see how much improvement we have made in individual areas that we have worked on.''
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.