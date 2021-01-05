Enid’s wrestlers made their first night at the school’s new gymnasium a memorable one Tuesday night.
The Plainsmen had a total of 13 falls to beat both Norman, 54-21 and Edmond Santa Fe, 60-16 in their first duals of the season.
Enid got falls from Steven Brooks (138), Chance Davis (170), Dylan Gibbens (182), Carlos Alvarado (220) and Seth Melvin (285) against Norman.
EHS had eight pins against Santa Fe — Zach Fortner (120), Jason Pearson (126), Brooks (138), Jonathan White (145), Davis (170), Gibbens (182) and Alvarado (220).
Hector Perez (103) and Payton Zweifel (113) received forfeits in both of their matches. Zach Fortner — 8-2 over Christian Zinn; White (9-2 over Andre McCoy) and Tyler Holland (195, 6-2 over Aiden Spencer) won by decisions against Norman.
Tyler Holland won by a forfeit against Santa Fe. Mykal Woolsey, who won by a forfeit against Norman, had a 6-4 decision in the Santa Fe dual.
Holland and Alvarado went up a weight from their normal spots in the lineup.
“We wrestled well and we wrestled smart,’’ said a happy Enid coach Trent Holland.
“We came back to the room after the Glenpool Tournament and fixed some things that we needed to work on. I was pleased with what I saw tonight, but we still have some work to do, but it was a good night for our first dual at home.’’
The only disappointment was the crowd was restricted to wrestling parents only.
“It was still exciting,’’ Holland said. “It was good to get into the new gym.’’
Holland was especially pleased with the 13 falls. Enid had been working a lot on riding while on top.
“We definitely turned some kids tonight,’’ he said. “We had been working on the top stuff and we looked good at it. It was good to see the kids finish.’’
The Plainsmen will be back in action Thursday when they visit Sapulpa. EHS got to see the Chieftains last week at the Glenpool Tournament.
Holland said there might be a few lineup changes.
“Sapulpa is better than they have been,’’ he said. “It will be a good match.’’
