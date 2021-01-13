The spotlight will be on eight senior wrestlers Thursday when the Enid Plainsmen — the No. 12-ranked dual team in 6A, hosts No. 14 Putnam City at 7 p.m. at the new EHS gym.
Seniors Kevin Ashline, Jonathan White, Mykal Woolsey, Dylan Baker, Johnny Villa, Tyler Holland, Luis Vega and Mackenzie Sutton will be recognized before the dual for their contributions to the program.
All eight but Vega — still sidelined by a football injury — are expected to compete.
"We got a good group of seniors,'' said Enid coach Tyler Holland. "I think this is the largest senior group that we have had for awhile. They have come through and been successful throughout the years. This is the first senior group to get to use the new wrestling room and the new gym.''
The seniors have led EHS to a conference championship in 2019 and a runnerup spot the next year. Villa is a state qualifier.
Coach Holland said he was particularly proud of this group for staying with the sport over the years.
Enid is 2-2 in duals after a 49-21 loss at Yukon Tuesday. The Pirates, 4-3 in duals, lost to the Millers, 53-24 last week. There will be a 5 p.m. intrasquad middle school match at 5 p.m., followed by JV and varsity girls matches at 6 and varsity matches at 7.
Putnam City has wins over Norman North, 51-28; Midwesc City, 60-24; Putnam City West, 78-0; and Putnam City North, 64-18. They have also lost to No. 12 Southmoore, 40-39 and No. 5 Edmond North, 78-0.
"We're excited to be back in the gym,'' said coach Holland. "Michael Walkup has done an excellent job of coaching these kids. They will be good competition and it's another opportunity to get better.''
EHS is expected to go with a lineup of Hector Perez or Ashline, 106; Payton Zweifel, 113; Zach Fortner, 120; Jason Pearson, 126; Stephen Brooks, 138; White, 145; Woolsey, 152; Daigen Gibbens or Baker, 160; Chance Davis, 170; Villa or Tyler Holland, 182; Carlos Alvarado, 195; and Seth Melvin, heavyweight.
Gibbens and Alvarado had falls against Yukon while Davis recorded a technical fall and Villa a decision.
Davis is riding a 14-match winning streak.
"Chance, Daigen, Johnny and Carlos are wrestling real well,'' said coach Holland. "I felt we wrestle well against Yukon, but we can still get better. Our younger guys are showing improvement. We're seeing progress.''
The crowd will be restricted by Covid 19 restrictions. Each wrestler will receive four tickets.
"You would like to have a good crowd,'' said coach Holland. "I think there is a lot of interest in how these kids are doing.''
The Plainsmen will be going to the one-day Sapulpa/Sand Springs Tournament on Friday which will give EHS another chance to see Eastern competition they could see at next month's regionals.
"It will be good for us,'' said coach Holland. "We didn't get to match up with any Ponca City kids at Jenks and we haven't seen Sand Springs yet.''
