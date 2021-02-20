BROKEN ARROW — Enid had a tough day during the first day of the Class 6A Regional wrestling tournament at Broken Arrow High School.
The Plainsmen’s five-man delegation in the lower weights (106-145) went 1-10 for the day. Freshman 138-pounder Steven Brooks decisioned Sand Springs’ Ethan Norton, 2-0 in his first match, but he was eliminated after losing his next two matches.
Hector Perez, 106; Payton Zweifel, 113; Jason Pearson, 126; and Jonathan White, 145, all went 0-2.
The Plainsmen, though, are expected to do much better when the seven upper weights go Monday.
Defending state champion Chance Davis will be at 170 while previous state qualifiers Trinit Zweifel (152), Daigen Gibbens (160), Johnny Villa (182) and Carlos Alvarado will also compete. Seth Melvin will be at 285.
