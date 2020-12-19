NORMAN, Okla. — Daigen Gibbens took the 182-pound championship in leading Enid's wrestlers to a fourth-place finish at the Norman Invitational Saturday.
The Plainsmen had five seconds, two thirds and two fourths in gathering 140.5 points in finishing behind Moore (171), Southmoore (156) and host Norman (150.5) in the five-team tournament.
It was more than a respectful showing for a program whose workouts had been stopped for two weeks when the school went to virtual learning.
"We're just happy to get some wrestling in at this time of the year,'' said Enid coach Trent Holland. "I was pleased with the way that we wrestled just coming off a break. We got some film on some guys and we saw what we needed to work on. The kids came out and worked hard today and did a great job.''
Gibbens, a returning state placer, had a 9-0 major decision over EHS teammate Tyler Holland in the 182-pound finals. He had falls over Darin Tatum of Norman North in 2:35 and Antonio Ausby of Putnam City West in 1:42 to reach the finals.
"That was a good deal,'' said coach Holland about the 182-pound final being an all-EHS affair. Daigen wrestled well, but there are still things that he needs to work on.''
Tyler Holland had three falls and a forfeit in reaching the finals.
Defending state champion Chance Davis had three first period falls and an 18-3 technical fall before he was pinned by Moore's Payton Thomas in 3:00 in the 170-pound finals.
"Chance wrestled well,'' said coach Holland. "Sometimes you get caught (in a pin hold).''
Carlos Alvarado, at 195, had three falls in reaching the 195-pound finals before he was pinned by Gabe Chesbro of Tulsa Kelley in 51 seconds.
Hector Perez had two falls on his way to reaching the 106-pound finals, before he lost a 2-1 decision to Yancy Kite of Moore.
Jonathan White had three falls and a decision in reaching the 145-pound finals where he was pinned by Cason Deyalsingh of Norman in 5:22.
EHS got thirds from Payton Zweifel (1-2) at 113 and Seth Melvin (2-1) at 285.
Jason Pearson (0-3), 126 and Steven Brooks (2-2), 138, both took fourth. Zach Fortner (3-2) was fifth at 120. Brady Conder was 1-3 at 170 but did not place.
"Jonathan White, Daigen, Chance, Tyler and Carlos and all of those guys are making improvement every day when they get in the room,'' said coach Holland. "They are doing good things for the whole team. I wasn't surprised by anything today. We just want to keep moving forward and get better every time we step on the mat. We had a lot of guys come through today.;;
The Enid wrestlers had an overall record of 29-18 with 20 falls.
"We have been working a lot on top,'' said coach Holland. "We were able to find some turns and had quite a few falls.''
The Plainsmen will be back in action at the Glenpool Tournament on Dec. 30-31. They will host Norman High and Edmond Santa Fe Jan. 5 at the new EHS gym to open the dual season.
