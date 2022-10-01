A wreck at an unknown time Friday 1 mile north of Southard south of OK-51A and 650 Road in Blaine County resulted in an 11-year-old chid being pronounced dead at the scene and a 47-year-old woman flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in critical condition, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
According to OHP, a 2011 Jeep was driven by Jennifer Lee Hughes, 47, of Wetumka, and the wreck occurred. The cause of the wreck is under investigation. Hughes was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in critical condition with head, neck, arms, leg and internal and external trunk injuries. A passenger in the vehicle, an 11 year old whose name was withheld, was pronounced dead at the scene with head, neck, arms, leg, and internal and external trunk injuries.
According to OHP, seatbelts were not in use and the road conditions were clear. The report states the driver was pinned and the passenger was ejected from the vehicle.
