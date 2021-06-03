WESTERN 9, LSU EUNICE 4
Western 510 210 000 – 9 15 1
LSU Eunice 001 100 011 – 4 7 2
WP – Torrealba 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 SO, 4 BB; LP – Beason 1.0 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 2 SO, 2 BB; Western – Delacruz 1-6; Felix 3-5, 2 RBI; Herrera 3-4; Montenegro 0-2, 1 RBI; Urena 1-4, 1 RBI; Munoz 1-4, 1 RBI; Bryant 3-4, 1 RBI; Vargas 2-5, 2 RBI; Jones 1-4; LSU Eunice – Hebert 1-2, 1 RBI; Lejevne 1-3; Merrifield 1-5, 1 RBI; Tabb 0-4; McDonald 1-4; Jones 1-3, 1 RBI; Stevens 1-3; Kirsch 0-4; LaRocca 0-2; Myers 1-1;
