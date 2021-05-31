Monday’s Games

Kirkwood vs Lincoln Land, ppd

Madison vs Phoenix, ppd

LSU-Eunice 11, Kellogg 2

Patrick Henry X, Western X

Tuesday’s Games

10 a.m. – Lincoln Land vs Kirkwood

1 p.m. – Madison vs Phoenix

3:30 p.m. – Western/Patrick Henry vs Madison/Phoenix

LSU-EUNICE 11, KELLOGG 2

Kellogg 000 100 1xx – 2 4 4

LSU-Eunice – 030 122 3xx – 11 10 2

WP – McGibboney 6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 4 SO, 1 BB; LP – Thorington 4.0 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 4 SO, 4 BB; Kellogg – Ratliff 1-3; Hnilo 0-3; Peterson 1-2, 1 RBI; VanLiere 1-2; Anspaugh 0-2; Slusher 1-1; Dentler 0-2; Reinicke 0-1; Brawley 0-3; Michell 0-2; DeLaPaz 0-2; LSU-Eunice Hebert 0-4; LeJuene 3-5, (two triples), 3 RBI; Merrifield 0-3, 1 RBI; Tabb 103; McDonald 1-3; Jones 0-3; Makarus 1-3, 1 RBI; Mirsch 2-4, 1 RBI; LaRocca 2-2, 1 RBI;

WESTERN 7, PATRICK HENRY 5

