CLEVELAND — Garber boys coach Will Jones was spent emotionally after his defending Class A state champion Wolverines beat Regent Prep, 37-34 in double overtime in the Area II winners bracket finals Friday.
The win puts the Wolverines in the state tournament and gives Jones an opportunity to scout future opponents Saturday.
"I'm so glad that we have the day off tomorrow,'' he said. "We can focus on the state tournament now. The kids really laid it on the line tonight.''
Garber rallied back from a 11-point deficit in the fourth period. Regent Prep scored only two points in the fourth quarter and two in the second overtime.
Neither team was able to score in the first overtime but David Nagel gave Garber the lead for good, 35-32 with a three-point play. Tye Chester hit two free throws to ice the win after Regent Prep cut the lead back to one. Chester led Garber with 11 points.
"We showed the heart of a champion,'' Jones said. "It's really special when it wins an area championship. Both teams struggled with turnovers in the overtime but we were just successful enough. It's a great team win. We really had to fight against a good Regent Prep team.''
Jones pointed out the last time GHS was in a double overtime game, they were winning a state championship.
"Getting to state is always a dream,'' Jones said. "There was a time in my life I never thought I would make it. It's pretty sweet.''
VANOSS 57, GARBER 36 (G)
CLEVELAND — Vanoss led from start to finish in defeating the Garber girls, 57-36 Friday night in the Class A Area II winners bracket finals at Cleveland High School.
The Lady Wolverines, 20-3, will get a second chance for the state tournament when they face Frontier, who beat Ripley 48-45 in the losers bracket semifinals at 6 p.m. Saturday.
"We'll be ready,'' said Garber coach Jamie Davis. "We have seen them play a bunch in person and on film. We're looking forward to get a second chance to get back to state.''
Vanoss raced off to a 7-0 start and never looked back. Emily Wilson led Vanoss with 26 points.
Garber used a 7-0 run to cut the lead to three, 19-16 early in the second period, but Vanoss bounced back to lead 30-22 at halftime. The Lady Wolves opened the second half on a 13-0 run to put the gane away at 43-22.
"Vanoss is a really good team,'' Davis said. "We came out tight and we didn't adjust well early in the first quarter and third quarter. Against good teams like that, you can't dig a hole like that and get out of it.''
Kathryn Plunkett was the lone Lady Wolverine in double figures with 13 points.
TEXHOMA 60, PIONEER 41 (B)
Trent Mitchell scored 24 points as Texhoma ended Pioneer's boys (15-11) Cinderella season, 60-41 in the losers bracket semifinals of the Class Area I Tournament at the Stride Bank Center.
Texhoma will face the Calumet, a 36-33 loser to Arapaho-Butler, at 8 p.m. Saturday for a berth in next week's state tournament.
The Mustangs were only two of 15 from the field in falling behind 15-6 after the first quarter. The Red Devils led by as many as 20 (34-14 and 36-16) in the first half.
Pioneer made a 11-3 to open the second half to cut the lead to 39-28 after a layup by Colby Vestal with 3:26 left in the third period, but couldn't get any closer.
Vestal, playing his last game as a Mustang, had 14 points to lead the Mustangs. Ayden Iverson had 12.
"I would rather get beat by 20 than by one,'' said Pioneer coach Mike Deckman. "They were just the better team today. It was just a whopping. We just dug ourselves too of a hole. We responded but to their credit, every time we made a move, they responded. That's what a good team does.''
Pioneer had won four straight playoff games after a loss to Thomas in the district finals.
"This has been a very special season,'' Deckman said. "We were one of 16 teams left in Class A. I will take that any time.''
OCS 37, CHISHOLM 36 (B)
OKLAHOMA CITY — Chisholm's boys season ended with a 37-36 loss to Oklahoma Christian School Friday at the Class 3A Area I Region A-B consolation semifinals at Crossings Christian.
Hunter Combs had 12 points to lead the CHS attack. The Longhorns missed a shot at the end which would have won the game.
ARAPAHO-BUTLER 36, CALUMET 33 (B)
Arapaho-Butler outscored Calumet, 13-6 to pull off a 36-33 win in the Area I Class A winners bracket finals at the Stride Bank Center to punch its ticket to the state tournament. Brett Griffith had 13 in a winning cause.
SEILING 60, OKARCHE 43 (G)
Seiling's girls had three players in double figures to beat Okarche, 60-43 in the Class A Area I winners bracket finals Friday at the Stride Bank Center.
Kenly Gore had 17 points, followed by Aryahna Whetstone with 15 and Braci Nyberg with 11 as the Lady Wildcats punched their ticket for the state tournament.
Okarche will get a second chance at 6 p.m. Saturday against Thomas, which eliminated Woodland, 40-21.
LOMEGA 70, PITTSBURG 38 (G)
STROUD — Defending Class B girls state champion Lomega punched its ticket to the state tournament by beating Pittsburg 70-38 in the Area II winners bracket finals at Stroud High School. Lomega will take a 23-0 record into the state tournament.
LOMEGA 52, PITTSBURG 49
STROUD — Lomega's boys beat Pittsburg 52-49 in the Class B Area II winners bracket finals to qualify for the Class B state tournament. The boys went through the playoffs undefeated.
