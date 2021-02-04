Each afternoon, volunteers and staff drive aging vans to Enid school campuses, picking up children who need a safe place to spend the afternoon, a supportive adult role model or just a meal to get them through the evening.
Since 2003, these kids in need have been coming to Zoe Life Church and its Kids’ Cafe program, which provides after-school activities, mentoring, tutoring and nutrition services to kids in need.
Sharmon Pitts, assistant site director for Zoe Kids Cafe, said demand for the program has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Zoe is need of volunteers, as well as donations, to support the program and the children it serves.
The after-school program serves about 45 kids, 3:30-6 p.m. each weekday. When Enid Public Schools went to an all-virtual schedule in November and December, Zoe remained open all day, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., to accommodate the needs of working parents.
Zoe also hosts a summer camp program, to provide an enriching environment and meals for kids in need during the summer months.
The after-school program costs $80 per month, which covers supplies, meals and supervision. The fee is waived for younger children if they have an older sibling volunteering in the program.
Children ages 13 and older can volunteer. Those aged 18 and older who volunteer at Zoe have to pass a background check.
Donations help provide scholarships for children whose families cannot afford the $80 per month fee, Pitts said.
Zoe serves the children dinner on Mondays through Wednesdays, and a snack before they go home on Thursdays and Fridays, primarily with food provided by Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.
In order to sustain the program, Pitts said donations are needed to help cover food and program costs, and eventually to replace one of the program’s aging vans, which are used to pick up kids from school.
Art supplies also are always in high demand, and are an appreciated donation item, Pitts said.
Donations can be brought or mailed to Zoe Bible Church, 729 E. Maine, Enid OK 73701. For more information, call (580) 237-7703.
