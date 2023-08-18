Lady Liberty

Aug. 18-24

EVENT [Saturday]

Woodring Regional Airport Breakfast Fly-in, 7:30-10 a.m., Enid Woodring Regional Airport. The Lady Liberty A-26 bomber will be on display. Barnstormers will serve breakfast for $9.99 ($4.99 for kids 12 and under). For more info, call (580) 234-5476.

EVENT [Saturday]

Tacos & Margarita Fest, noon, Stride Bank Center. VIP doors open at 11 a.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission or $45 for VIP. To purchase tickets, call (580) 234-1919, or go to stridebankcenter.com.

MUSIC [Saturday]

House Band, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For members and qualified guest. For more information, call (580) 237-7779.

MUSIC [Monday]

Edward Jones Harvest Wine Series: Cabaret Night with Patrick Hobbes and Cathy Venable, 7:30 p.m., Enid Symphony Center, 301 W. Broadway. Wine served at 7 p.m. Admission is $20. For more information, call (580) 237-9646.

Aug. 25-31

EVENT [Saturday]

Laughter & Lyrics, 6:30 p.m., Chisholm Trail Pavilion, 111 W. Purdue. Dueling pianos and comedian Jamie Campbell. Benefiting 4RKids. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. To purchase, go to https://www.4rkids.com/event-details/laughter-lyrics.

EVENT [Saturday]

The 2022-2023 Charlie Awards, 7 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Annual event hands out awards to the best of local theater. To purchase tickets, go to gaslighttheatre.org.

MUSIC [Saturday]

Wakeland, 7 p.m., Oakwood Country Club, 1601 N. Oakwood. Featuring The Peachtrees. Tickets are $30. Event is a fundraiser for Fling at the Springs. For more info, call (580) 234-5811.

MOVIE [Saturday]

Movie on Park: 'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,' 8:30 p.m., 150 W. Park. Free popcorn and water. Bring a chair or blanket. Presented by Enid Parks & Recreation. For more information, call (580) 234-0400.

MUSIC [Monday]

Edward Jones Harvest Wine Series: A Night at the Opera feat. Eduardo Moreira, pianist, 7:30 p.m., Enid Symphony Center, 301 W. Broadway. Wine served at 7 p.m. Admission is $20. For more information, call (580) 237-9646.

Sept. 1-7

EVENT [Friday]

September Speakeasy First Friday, 6-9 p.m., downtown Enid. A night of toe-tapping tunes, passwords to secret treasures and much more. For more information, find Main Street Enid on Facebook.

EVENT [Friday]

NW OK Walk for Hope, 6:30 p.m., downtown Enid. Registration is at 5:30. Presented by American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Includes live music, butterfly release, face painting and silent auction. For more information or to register, go to: https://supporting.afsp.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=9341.

MUSIC [Friday]

Travis Ledoyt's the Sun and the Stars: A Legendary Evening, 7 p.m., Stride Bank Center. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased at stridebankcenter.com.

MUSIC [Saturday]

Country Vault Band, 8-11 p.m., Enid Moose Lodge, 302 E. Purdue. Admission is $10. For member and qualified guest. For more info, call (580) 237-7779.

