Jose Torrealba was near perfection in throwing a no-hitter in an 8-0 run-rule win in eight innings over NOC Tonkawa at the Division II Plains District baseball tournament Sunday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Torrealba struck out 14, walked one and hit a batter in facing only one batter above the minimum (24).
Center fielder Tito Jones robbed Matt Minyon of a hit in the first. Shortstop Jhonny gunned down Haden Bartosovsky by a half-step for the final out in the sixth.
Torrealba struck out every Maverick starter at least once.
“He had everything going,'' said NOC Tonkawa coach Ryan Bay. “He was locating his fastball really well. I told our guys that we didn't have enough contact against him at the end of the day. I think you could count four of our contacts against him. That's not going to get it done.''
Torrealba had thrown a one-hitter in striking out 13 Mavericks in a 9-0 win over NOC Tonkawa on April 1.
“He has had our number twice,'' Bay said. “He threw an excellent game. I congrulate him on that.''
It was Torrealba's second no-hitter of the season.
“He's been doing that all year long,'' said Western assistant Thomas McAlpine. “He comes in every single day and does his work. He does the right things and you see the results out on the field.''
Was it his best game of the season?
“He still has some work to do,'' McAlpine said, “but every single time he goes out there, he gets better and better.''
NOC Tonkawa starter Blake Hubbard kept the Mavericks close early, allowing only one run through four innings. The Mavericks got two in the fifth on a two-run homer by Sammy DeLaCruz. Hubbard left the game after allowing two runs in the sixth on two walks, two hits and a sacrifice. John Urena had a two-RBI single.
Hubbard struck out five.
“He did a great job in keeping us in the game as long as he did,'' Bay said. “He just ran out of gas at the end.''
Western ended the game on the eight-run rule with three runs in the eighth. Jhonny Felix's two-RBI double was the final blow. Jones scored thre runs for WOC/
NOC Tonkawa (31-26) will play North Central (Mo.) at 1 p.m. Monday with the loser being eliminated. North Central was shut out by UA-Rich Mountain, 2-0.
“We'll get aftter it again and try it again,'' Bay said.
Western (36-11) will face Rich Mountain at 7 p.m.
“It's a good start,'' McAlpine said. “These kids have been working their tails off. It's good to see them have some fun.''
UA-RICH MOUNTAIN 2, N CENTRAL MO. 0
Maddox Long and Drake Fontenot combined for a three-hitter as the Bucks advanced to the winners bracket semifinals.
Long allowed only two hits while walking two and striking out two over seven innings. Fontenot struck out five over two innings and allowed only one hit. Tanner Sears had all three of his team's hits.
North Central's Jay Greco allowed only three hits while striking out four and walking one. Dan Taylor drove in both of the Bucks runs in the third with a double.
RICH MOUNTAIN 2, N CENTRAL 0
Rich Mountain 002 000 000 — 2 3 0
NCCC 000 000 000 — 0 3 0
WP ‑ Long, 7 innings, 2 H, 0 R, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks. LP — Franco, 9 innings, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk. Save — Fontenot. UARM — Taylor, 2-RBI double. N. Central — Sears, 3-for-4
WESTERN 8, NOC TONKAWA 0
NOC Tonkawa 000 000 00 — 0 0 1
Western 001 022 03 — 8 8 0
WP — Torrealba, 8 innings, 0 H, 0 R, 14 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Hubbard, 5 1/3 innings, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 striekouts, 3 walks. Western — DeLaCruz, 2-for-5, run scored, home run, double, 3 RBI; Felix, 1-for-4, double, 2 RBI; Montenegro, 2-for-4, run scored; Vargas, 2 runs scored; Perry, run scored; Urena, 2-for-4, 2 RBI; Jones, 3 runs scored, double.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.