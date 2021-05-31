WESTERN 7, PATRICK HENRY 5
Patrick Henry 000 013 100 — 5 6 1
Western 100 200 40x — 7 11 0
WP — Campbell, 1 2/3 innings, 1 H, 0 R, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks. Save — Torrealba. LP — Horton,1 2/3 innings, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk. Patrick Henry — Rocha, run scored; Harper, 1-for-4, run scored, home run, 2 RBI; Dalton, 1-for-4, double, run scored; Gonzalez, 2-for-4; Gallardo, run scored; Steel, 1-for-4, RBI; Reney, 1-for-3, run scored. Western — DeLaCruz,1-for-4, run scored; Felxi, run scored; Herrera, 2-for-4, double, run scored; Montenegro, 2-for-4, run scored, 2 doubles, RBI; Urena, 2-for-4, 2 runs scored, double, 2 RBI; Perry, 1-for-4, run scored; Bryant, 1-for-4, RBI; Vargas, 1-for-3, double, 2 RBI
