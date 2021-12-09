After spending the past season leading the Chisholm football program, Oklahoma 8-man coaches hall of fame inductee Lyle Welsh will be retiring as head coach, and this time he says it’s for good.
Welsh won two state titles during his career, both in 11-man and 8-man football making him the first Oklahoma coach to ever accomplish that feat. He began his coaching career as an assistant at Fairfax to national championship winning coach Larry Coker (Miami, 2001).
“I’m getting old enough that I don’t have to do this anymore and I think it’s time for me to just step out of it and go from there,” Welsh said about his future in coaching.
Welsh, who had already been retired as a head coach, said he agreed to the Chisholm job on a short-term basis while the school looked for a coach that could lead them into the future.
“They need to go on with who they were going to replace me with, and find someone that’s gonna be there for a while,” Welsh said.
Welsh won his first state title in 1985 with Pond Creek-Hunter.
Fourteen years later, Welsh’s Fairview Yellowjackets went 13-2 en route to winning the program’s first-ever state title.
After retiring as a head coach, Welsh returned to the sideline as an assistant for Oklahoma Bible Academy in 2016.
“I’ve been very fortunate to coach some very great kids, and I enjoy what I’ve been doing. I’ve really enjoyed all that I’ve done,” Welsh said. “I just take away from it all the relationships and friendships that I’ve gotten from it with the kids and families and other teachers coaches that I’ve been around.”
As for his plans for the future, Welsh said he wasn’t too worried about the extra free time he’s about to have.
“I’m gonna play a lot of golf,” he said.
