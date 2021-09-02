Friday's games
County
Ponca City (0-0) at Enid (1-0)
Chisholm (0-1) at Fairview (1-0)
Coyle (0-0) at Pioneer (0-0)
Life Prep at OBA (0-0)
Seiling (0-0) at Covington-Douglas (0-1)
Waukomis (0-1) at Garber (0-0)
Kremlin-Hillsdale (1-0) at Corn Bible (0-0)
Area
Thomas (0-1) at Alva (0-1)
Hinton (1-0) at Hennessey (1-0)
Kingfisher (1-0) at Weatherford (0-0)
Watonga (1-0) at Hobart (0-1)
8-man
Cherokee (0-1) at Sharon-Mutual (0-1)
DCLA (0-1) at Pond Creek-Hunter (1-0)
Ringwood (0-0) at Timberlake (1-0)
Waynoka (1-0) at Okeene (0-1)
