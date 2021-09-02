Friday's games

County

Ponca City (0-0) at Enid (1-0)

Chisholm (0-1) at Fairview (1-0)

Coyle (0-0) at Pioneer (0-0)

Life Prep at OBA (0-0)

Seiling (0-0) at Covington-Douglas (0-1)

Waukomis (0-1) at Garber (0-0)

Kremlin-Hillsdale (1-0) at Corn Bible (0-0)

Area

Thomas (0-1) at Alva (0-1)

Hinton (1-0) at Hennessey (1-0)

Kingfisher (1-0) at Weatherford (0-0)

Watonga (1-0) at Hobart (0-1)

8-man

Cherokee (0-1) at Sharon-Mutual (0-1)

DCLA (0-1) at Pond Creek-Hunter (1-0)

Ringwood (0-0) at Timberlake (1-0)

Waynoka (1-0) at Okeene (0-1)

