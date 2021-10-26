Thursday's games

County

Pond Creek-Hunter (5-3, 2-1) at Waukomis (0-8, 0-3)

Area

Watonga (6-2, 1-2) at Oklahoma Christian Academy (6-2, 2-2)

Friday's games

County

Enid (3-5, 1-4) at Edmond Santa Fe (4-4, 3-2), KCRC (1390 AM)

Newkirk (0-8, 0-5) at Chisholm (0-8, 0-5)

OBA (7-1) at Cross Christian Academy

Pioneer (6-1, 3-0) at Yale (4-4, 1-2)

Garber (7-1, 2-1) at Barnsdall (5-3, 1-2)

Olive (1-7, 0-3) at Covington-Douglas (4-4, 2-1)

Kremlin-Hillsdale (4-4, 1-2) at Okeene (2-6, 1-2)

Area

11-man

Blackwell (3-5, 3-2) at Alva (2-6, 1-4)

Kingfisher (6-2, 4-1) at Heritage Hall (8-0, 5-0), KXLS (95.7 FM)

Merritt (2-6, 1-4) at Fairview (8-0, 5-0)

OCS (8-0, 5-0) at Hennessey (5-3, 3-2)

8-man

Copan (1-7, 1-4) at Timberlake (8-0, 7-0)

DCLA (1-7, 1-4) at Welch (6-2, 2-3)

Medford (2-5, 2-3) at South Coffeyville (0-8, 0-5)

Ringwood (7-1, 3-0) at Cherokee (3-5, 2-1)

Shattuck (6-1, 2-1) at Canton (3-5, 0-3)

