Mother Nature continues to create havoc with the local sports schedules.
The state swim meet, regional wrestling tournaments and high school basketball playoffs were all set back Tuesday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association in the interest of safety. The state has been hampered both by heavy snows and record low temperatures.
Enid High's scheduled basketball game at Putnam City North Monday was postponed. Plainsmen coach Curtis Foster said the game probably not be rescheduled.
Northern Oklahoma College Enid's basketball doubleheader at Connors Thursday is still on, "but is very questionable,'' Jets coach Chris Gerber said.
• The 6A state swim meet, scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Jenks High School. have been moved to Feb. 24 (prelims) and Feb. 25 (championship and consolation finals).
Enid coach Lyndsay Watts said dealing with the weather is an education for her swimmers.
"Life is going to throw obstacles our way forever,'' Watts said. "It's a great learning experience for our kids to have to navigate through this. Hopefully, they can continue to be mentally tough. When you have have at every turn, a different obstacle thrown at us, it is an opportunity to grow and learn. Our kids still have a good mindset.
"Most of the teams are in the same boat that we are in, We have all gone through a crazy season. I think we will be fine in comparison to other schools.''
Watts said the teams should be blessed "just to have a season.''
"I have a lot of friends in coaching that haven't been in a pool since last March,'' she said. "It's a blessing.''
The rescheduling should be good news for the Plainsmen's Dane Griffin, a move-in from Georgia,who is the sixth seed in the 200 IM (2:04.36). He had one of the state's fastest times in the 500 free but had to withdraw from that at the regionals two weeks ago because of a back injury.
Griffin is scheduled to be in the 200 free (seeded fourth, 1:34.32) and the 400 free (seeded eighth, 3:34.39) relays. Couchman, Jaziel Estrada and Denney are scheduled to join him in the 200 free while Denney, Statton Mantz and Couchman will complete the 400 lineup. Mantz would go in the 200 free and Weston Stewart would go in the 400 free if Griffin can't go.
Griffin is receiving different types of therapy with the hope he could swim. Watts said the extra rest he is getting this week should help.
"He still has next year so it's not going to be the end of world for him not to be at this peak now,'' Watts said. "College coaches don't look at high school state meets. They look more at club meets. His future will depend on how he swims with the Aquatic Club of Enid.''
• The wrestling regionals were originally scheduled for last week at Broken Arrow, has been moved from Friday and Saturday to Saturday (weights 106-145) and Monday (weights 152-285). The top five finishers will qualify for the state meet.
"It's been hard on the kids,'' said Enid coach Trent Holland. "You just try to stay focused. It really doesn't matter when it is, you have to be prepared to wrestle.''
The Plainsmen will stick with their original lineup of Hector Perez (14-13), 106; Peyton Zweifel (6-17), 113; Zach Fortner (13-14), 120; Jason Pearson (5-20), 126; Stephen Brooks (16-12), 138; Jonathan White (10-12), 145; Trinit Zweifel (3-4), 152; Daigen Gibbens (20-5), 160; Chance Davis (26-1), 170; Johnny Villa (18-5), 182; Tyler Holland (9-2), 195; Carlos Alvarado (28-7, 220) and Seth Melvin (7-19), 285.
Davis won a state championship last year. Alvarado, Gibbens and Trinit Zweifel were state qualifiers. Villa qualified as a sophomore in 2019.
"The delay has given us time to work on some things we needed to work on,'' said coach Holland.
• Enid's basketball teams have played a strange schedule. They played six games over an eight-day period two weeks ago, but haven't played since Feb. 6 because of the weather.
The Pacers and Plainsmen are scheduled to go to Putnam City on Friday and will host Stillwater and the home school Oklahoma City Knights next Monday and Tuesday.
Foster said a decision about the Putnam City game should be made on Thursday.
"We'll see how the weather is,'' he said. "We need to play, but we only can play when they let us.''
• The Class 2A, 3A and 4A district tournaments scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been set back to Monday (Friday games) and Tuesday (Saturday games).
In 4A, Elk City at Kingfisher will be on Tuesday. In 3A, Chisholm at Bethel is set for Tuesday while Blackwell at Alva will be on Monday. In 2A, Crescent at Watonga, Fairview at Hooker and Stroud at Hennessey are all set for Tuesday.
A and B regionals, which were to be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday will now be on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday.
Original game times will be the same with girls losers bracket games at 1, boys losers bracket games at 3, girls winners bracket games at 6 and boys winners bracket games at 8.
An updated schedule can be seen on the scoreboard on Page B2.
