Thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on Wednesday afternoon, flooding roads, creeks and intersections around the area. Several readers submitted photos to the Enid News & Eagle showing a funnel west of Enid, which Mike Honigsberg, director of Enid/Garfield County Emergency Management, said was caused by weather boundaries clashing with each other. "They don't last very long, but they kind of look scary," he said. Honigsberg reported 1.65 inches of rain at his home on the west side of Enid in the span of about 45 minutes to an hour. Elsewhere, Enid Fire Department responded to a few calls of motorists stuck in high water, but none of them were "too eventful," Fire Marshal Ken Helms said. "Nobody's in jeopardy," he said. "We haven't had to deploy any special resources or send out our inflatable rescue boat." These photos show cars passing through high water at the intersection of Broadway and Independence after the storms moved through. (Photos: Joe Malan / Enid News & Eagle; Information by Joe Malan and Kelci McKendrick / Enid News & Eagle)

