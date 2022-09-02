Enid and area: Today, 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. High, 94. North-northeast wind at 5-8 mph. Tonight, 40% chance of rain before 8 p.m. Low, 64. North wind at 7-10 mph.
Extended: today, 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. 94/64. Sunday, sunny. 91/62. Monday, sunny. 91/64. Tuesday, sunny. 94/65.
Extended: Today, 40% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, continuing into the evening. Sunny Sunday through Tuesday. Highs are expected to be in the 90s.
State: Today, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 90s. Tonight, continued chance of rain. Lows in the 60s.
Trivia: On this date in 1963, a man was stunned and five horses were knocked over when lightning hit a fence near Crescent High School.
