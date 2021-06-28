Enid and area: Today, 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High, 79. East-southeast wind around 7 mph. Tonight, 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low, 67. East-southeast wind around 6 mph.
Extended: today, showers and thunderstorms. 79/67. Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms. 85/68. Thursday, showers and thunderstorms. 83/66. Friday, showers and thunderstorms. 83/63.
Extended: Showers and thunderstorms are likely through Friday. High temperatures are expected to be in the upper-70s to the mid-80s.
State: Today, showers and thunderstorms likely over much of the state. Highs in the 70s and 80s. Tonight, continued rain. Lows in the 60s and 70s.
Trivia: On this date in 1994, severe thunderstorms produced large hail in parts of the state and wind gusts of more than 80 mph in Texas and Comanche counties.
