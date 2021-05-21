Enid and area: Today, 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High, 76. South-southeast wind at 8-13 mph. Tonight, 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low, 65. South-southeast wind at 9-13 mph, with gusts to 20 mph.
Extended: Today, showers and thunderstorms. 76/65. Sunday, showers and thunderstorms. 80/64. Monday, mostly cloudy. 82/64. Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms. 82/63.
Extended: Showers and thunderstorms are possible through the weekend and into next week. Highs are expected in the 70s today, increasing into the 80s on Sunday.
State: Today, showers and thunderstorms likely over much of the state. Highs in the 70s. Tonight, showers and storms likely. Lows in the 60s.
Trivia: On this date in 1981, an F4 tornado caused major damage as it tore through Binger. No one was injured or killed.
