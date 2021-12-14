Enid and area: Today, cloudy early then becoming sunny and windy, with blowing dust possible. High, 77. South wind at 21-31 mph, gusting to 44 mph. Tonight, mostly clear. Low, 35. West-southwest wind at 8-18 mph, gusting to 26 mph.
Extended: Today, cloudy early then becoming sunny. Windy, with blowing dust possible. Highs in the 70s. Skies will remain sunny through the rest of the week, but highs will drop in the 50s Thursday. Highs will rise into the 60s Friday, before dropping into the 40s Saturday.
State: Today, becoming sunny and windy. Fire danger is extreme in parts of Northwest Oklahoma as gusts could reach 61 mph. Highs in the 70s. Tonight, mostly clear. Lows in the 30s and 40s.
Trivia: On this date in 1987, a three-day snowstorm ended with much northern Oklahoma seeing up to 4 inches of snow. In Helena, to depth reached 16 inches.
