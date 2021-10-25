Enid and area: Today, increasing clouds. High, 77. South-southeast wind at 10-22 mph, gusting to 31 mph. Tonight, showers and thunderstorms likely. Low, 57. South wind at 15-22 mph, gusting to 31 mph.
Extended: today, partly cloudy. 77/57. Wednesday, partly sunny. 66/47. Thursday, sunny. 65/43. Friday, sunny. 65/39.
Extended: Increasing clouds today, with showers and thunderstorms likely tonight. Skies will begin to clear Wednesday. Highs are expected to be in the 70s today, dropping into the 60s Wednesday through Friday.
State: Today, increasing clouds. Highs in the 70s and 80s. Tonight, showers and thunderstorms likely. Some storms could be severe. Lows from the upper-40s to the mid-60s.
Trivia: On this date in 1970, damaging winds and lighting hit Ardmore. One man was injured when his mobile home was blown over, and lightning hit a house and caused a fire.
