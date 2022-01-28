Enid and area: Today, sunny and mild. High, 66. Southwest wind at 7-14 mph, gusting to 21 mph. Tonight, mostly clear. Low, 25. Northwest wind around 7 mph.
Extended: today, sunny. 66/25. Sunday, sunny. 59/29. Monday, sunny. 66/38. Tuesday, mostly cloudy. 55/25.
Extended: Sunny through Monday. Highs will be in the 50s an 60s. There is a slight chance of rain Tuesday, with a greater chance of rain, snow and freezing rain Tuesday night.
State: Today, sunny. and mild. Highs in the 60s. Tonight, mostly clear. Lows in the 20s and 30s.
Trivia: On this date in 2002, a significant ice storm that affected a large portion of Oklahoma started. Power was knocked out to all of Northwest Oklahoma, with some people without electricity for weeks. Damage topped $300 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.