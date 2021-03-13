Enid and area forecast: Today, 20% chance of rain early, then becoming sunny. High, 67. South wind at 11-16 mph increasing to 17-22 mph. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Tonight, increasing clouds. Low, 48. South to southeast wind at 9-11 mph.
Daily forecast: Today, partly cloudy, 67/48. Monday, partly cloudy, 65/45. Tuesday, sunny, 74/45. Wednesday, showers, 65/47.
State forecast: A cloudy and rainy start for central parts of the state, with skies clearing by the afternoon.
Extended: The high will be around 70 Tuesday, before dropping into the 50s later in the week. There will be a chance of rain midweek, otherwise mainly clear skies. Lows will dip to near freezing Thursday night.
Weather trivia: On this day in 1999, parts of Northern Oklahoma saw nearly 20 inches of snow.
