WAUKOMIS 2, OBA 1

OBA 000 001 0 — 1 7 3

Waukomis 000 002 x — 2 6 2

WP — Parks. Waukomis — Wieden, 1-for-3, 2 RBI, home run; Harmon, 2-for-3, run scored

