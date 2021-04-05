WAUKOMIS 2, OBA 1
OBA 000 001 0 — 1 7 3
Waukomis 000 002 x — 2 6 2
WP — Parks. Waukomis — Wieden, 1-for-3, 2 RBI, home run; Harmon, 2-for-3, run scored
GARBER [mdash] Graveside services for Chelsea Schlichting, infant daughter of Craig and Kristal Schlichting, will be Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 2:30 pm in Union Cemetery, Billings with Pastor Travis Orr officiating. Arrangements by Anderson-Burris. www.andersonburris.com
ENID — Funeral service for Melvin Thielke, 81, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Zion Lutheran Church, Fairmont with burial to follow in Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Arrangements are by Anderson-Burris Funeral Home. www.andersonburris.com
ENID — Celebration of Life service for Pat Blanton, 79, will be 2 p.m. Friday at Oakwood Christian Church with Rev. Eric Keller officiating. Cremation and arrangements are by Anderson-Burris Funeral Home & Crematory. www.andersonburris.com
