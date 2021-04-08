WAUKOMIS 10, GEARY 2
Geary 010 1 — 2 3 3
Waukomis 211 6 — 10 6 3
WP — Vanover, 4 innings, 3 H, 2 ER, 1 ER, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Lewis, 3 1/3 innings, 6 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk. Geary — Daurdson, 1-for-2, run scored; Pratt, RBI. Waukomis — Terrel, 2-for-2, 3 runs scored; Wieden, 2 runs scored; Wilson, double, 4 RBI; Vanover, double, RBI; Hines, 2 RBI, run scored; Felber, 2 runs scored
WAUKOMIS 17, GEARY 2
Geary 011 — 2 1 7
Waukomis (12)5x — 17 3 2
WP — Vanover, 2 innings, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 strikeouts, 1 walk. LP — Daurdson, 2/3 inning, 1 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 1 strikeout, 3 walks. Geary — Espinosa, run scored; Daurdson, 1-for-1. Waukomis — Ives, 2 runs, RBI; Felber 2 runs, RBI; Wieden, 3 runs, RBI; Doersom, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Woodruff, 2-for-2, run scored, 2 RBI
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.