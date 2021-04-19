WAUKOMIS 8, KREM-HILLSDALE 0
K-H 000 0 — 0 1 2
WHS 006 2 — 8 8 0
WP — Vanover, 4 innings, 1 H, 0 R, 2 strikeous, 1 walk. LP — Stewart, 2 2/3 innings, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks. Kremlin-Hillsdale — Alcuitas, 1-for-2. Waukomis — Woodruff, 1-for-1, 2 runs scored; Wieden, run scored; Wilson, 1-for-3, run scored, RBI; Terrel, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored, RBI; Vanover, 2-for-3, RBI, double; Jones, run scored; Patton, 2-for-2, RBI; Felber, run scored
