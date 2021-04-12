COV-DOUGLAS 7, WAUKOMIS 6
Waukomis 000 06 — 6 6 3
C-D 400 03x — 7 4 3
WP — Carl, 4 2/3 innings, 6 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 6 strikeouts, 4 walks. Save — Sherman. LP — Patton, 1/3 inning, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks. Waukomis — Doersom, 2-for-4, run scored, RBI; Woodruff, 1-for-3, run scored; Wilson, 1-for-3, run scored; Ives, run scored; Terrel, run scored; Vanover, 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Jones, 1-for-1, run scored; Richards, RBI. C-D — Carl, run scored; Smith, run scored; Tarango, 2 runs scored; Mitchell, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored; Kroll, 1-for-2, run scored, 2 RBI, double; Sherman, 2-for-3, 3 RBI
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.