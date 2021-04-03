Skeltur Tournament
5th place
DOVER 12, WAUKOMIS 8
Dover 004 115 1 — 12 14 4
Waukomis 313 001 0 — 8 5 5
WP — Haruston, 5 1/3 innings, 4 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 7 strikeouts, 5 walks. LP — Jones, 5 innings, 10 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 6 strikeouts, 5 walks. Dover — Ritz, 4-fot-6, run scored, 4 RBI; Haruston, 2-for-5, RBI; Shaw, 3-for-4, run scored, double; Turner, 2 runs scored; Norton, 2-for-4, run scored; Dunigan, 3 runs scored; Caldwell, 3 runs scored. Waukomis — Terrel, 2 runs scored; Wilson, RBI; Wieden, 1-for-3, run scored, double, RBI; Doersom, 1-for-3, run scored; Ives, 1-for-1, run scored, RBI; Woodruff, run scored; Vanover, 2 runs scored, RBI; Jones, 2-for-4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.