WAUKOMIS 11, TIMBERLAKE 0
Timberlake 000 0 — 0 1 3
Waukomis 209 x — 11 10 0
WP — Parks. Waukomis — C. Gilliland, 2-for-3, 2 runs scored, RBI, double; H. Gilliland, 1-for-2, 2 runs scored; Shaw, 2-for-3, run scored, 3 RBI; Harmon, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored, RBI; Parks, 2-for-2, run scored, 5 RBI, home run; Harmon, 1-for-2, run scored, doublee; Robinette, run scored; Edson, 1-for-2, run scored, RBI
PIONEER 18, GARBER 5
Pioneer 330 200 (10) — 18 21 6
Garber 100 022 0 — 5 11 5
WP — Stephens. LP — Prince. Pioneer — Harding, 2-for-6, run scored; Stephens, 4-for-5, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI, double; Trunbley, 2-for-5, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI; Meyer, 3-for-6, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI; Henneke, 1-for-4, run scored, RBI; Cantrell, 3-for-4, run scored, 3 RBI, double, home run; Nation, 1-for-3, 2 runs scored; Real, 2-for-5, run scored, 2 RBI; Bergdall, 1-for-4, run scored; Dunkin, 2-for-3, 3 runs scored, RBI; Wilson-Betchan, run scored. Garber — Plunkett, 1-for-4, run scored; Boyer, 1-for-4; Munden, 1-for-3, run scored; Wright, 1-for-4; Waggoner, 1-for-4, run scored, RBI; Prince, run scored; Maly, 1-for-3, run scored; Deeds, 2-for-3, RBI; Wills, 1-for-3, run scored, RBI; Berkenbile, 2-for-3, 2 RBI
