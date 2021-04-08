RINGWOOD 5, WAUKOMIS 1
Waukomis 000 01 — 1 7 0
Ringwood 003 2x — 5 8 2
LP — Parks. Waukomis — Gilliland, 1-for-2, run scored; Shaw, 1-for-3; Harmon, 2-for-3; Wieden, 1-for-3; Robinette, 1-for-2; Edson, 1-for-2
KREM-HILLSDALE 4, WAUKOMIS 0
Waukomis 000 00 — 0 5 1
K-H 301 0x — 4 5 1
WP — Rhodes. LP — Parks. Waukomis — C. Gilliland, 1-for-2; H. Gilliland, 1-for-3; Shaw, 1-for-3; Harmon, 1-for-3; Parks, 1-for-2. K-H — Smith, 1-for-2; Stewart, 1-for-1, 2 runs scored; Hayes, 2-for-2, run scored, home run, 4 RBI; Skaggs, 1-for-2
KREM-HILLSDALE 3, RINGWOOD 2
Ringwood 100 10 — 2 3 2
K-H 000 3x — 3 6 0
WP — Rhodes. LP — Trejo. Ringwood — Bromlow, 2-for-2, 2 runs scored, RBI, double, home run; Jones, 1-for-1, RBI. K-H — Stewart, 1-for-2; Rhodes, 1-for-1, run scored; Hayes, 1-for-2, run scored, RBI; Gerhard, run scored; Skaggs, 1-for-2, RBI; Davis, 1-for-2; Brownell, 1-for-1, RBI
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.