After going through two coaching changes in the last three years, the Pacers’ volleyball program are hoping for some much-needed continuity with the hiring of first-time head coach Gabe Watts.
Watts, who previously had been working as the head coach of the junior varsity, was named the interim head coach to close out the 2021 season. Former head coach Michael Nelson stepped down from the position the day before the Pacers were set to go to the Big 8 conference tournament.
Watts led the Pacers to wins in the first two rounds of the tournament before falling in the championship game. He continued to act as interim head coach for the Pacers’ final two games of the season.
“I was hoping it was me,” Watts said. “I knew for the girl’s sake that I was gonna be the best option that was out there. I was just really excited, I’m excited to bring a breath of fresh air to these girls.”
Watts, who’s wife, Lyndsay Watts, has been Enid’s head swimming coach since 2015, said he and his family plan to stay in Enid for “a long time.”
Gabe said he specifically wants to focus on the culture surrounding Enid’s volleyball program.
“I’ve kind of tagged it as a cultural revolution — keeping in line with our athletic mission statement and our ‘Live the Creed’ (slogan),” he said. “Just building an entire culture where the girls are proud to be a Pacer volleyball player.”
Gabe said Lyndsay has been a source of inspiration for him, having seen the growth of the Enid swimming program over the last six years.
“One of the things that she’s amazing at is getting those kids bought into the program and what she’s selling and what she tells them and a part of that is through communication,” Gabe said.
