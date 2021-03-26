Amber Voitik has had many good days at David Allen Memorial Ballpark as an Enid Plainsman, Enid Major and now an NOC Enid Jet, but he never had a day like he had Friday in the Jets’ sweep of conference rival Murray State, 8-7 and 11-8.
Voitik hit his first-ever walk-off homer in the first game and opened both games of the doubleheader with home runs. He can’t recall ever hitting three homers in a doubleheader before.
“I’ve hit six home runs in my life, all last year,’’ Voitik said. “I have no idea how I did it. I was sticking to the approach … if you hit the ball and it hits the right place, it leaves the yard.’’
Voitik drilled a 1-1 pitch from Aggies reliever Colby Grimsley to open the seventh to end the game. Murray State had tied the game on a solo homer by Trey Ware in the top of the frame.
“It felt good, it felt good,’’ he said. “I went up just not trying to do too much. I was trying to get on so (Jordan) Coffey could drive me in, but it got out of here.’’
Voitik scored three runs the first game and was three-for-five the second with two runs scored.
The opening conference series sweep was sweet for the Jets, whose conference season was wiped out by COVID-19 last spring.
“We were fired up and ready to go and kick the doors down,’’ Voitik said. “We did what we came to do.’’
Voitik was one of many heroes for the Jets. Coffey homered twice in the opener and drove in four runs.
Reliever Cameron Marchant allowed five hits and two runs, struck out four and didn’t walk a batter after coming in with the Jets behind 4-2 in the third inning of the first game.
Tanner Holliman, who didn’t play in the first game, had two homers in the nightcap, including a three-run shot in the seventh of a nine inning game that gave the Jets an 8-7 lead.
Reliever Murphy Gienger threw four and two-third innings scoreless relief while allowing only two hits, one walk and striking out five. He came in with the Jets trailing 7-3.
“I’m glad we went out there and battled and fought and found a way to win,’’ said Jets coach Scott Mansfield. “I credit our hitters for staying with the approach. Our pitchers kept us in the game.’’
Holliman’s solo homer cut the lead to 7-4 in the sixth. His three-run homer scored Coffey, who had walked, and Cale Savage, who had singled in a run.
“I just tried not to do too much and put the bat on the ball,’’ Holliman said. “Our approach has been get the bat to the next guys and knock down some doors with our offense. I felt more determined today and ready to go to back up our pitchers.’’
Gienger came in with one out in the fifth after the Aggies scored twice to take a 7-3 lead. Cyrus Campos walked to load the bases but Gienger got B.J. Lee to pop up to end the inning.
Only one Aggie got as far as second against Gienger, who struck out the side in the eighth after getting the lead.
“I just got in the mindset and went with it,’’ Gienger said. “Everything was clicking and I ran with it. My sidearm curve was really good. I stuck with that and that got a lot of strikeouts with it. I did my job and the others did their job. It was overall a good day of ball.’’
Calyn Halvorson had a two-run homer in the second game in going three for five.
Connor Thaxton was three-for-five with two RBI. Gage Ninness was three for five with an RBI.
Blake Scott hit a two-run homer in the first game, while Zach Escobedo was two-for-three with a double and a run scored.
The sweep boosted the Jets to 16-6 and 2-0 in conference play while Murray State dropped to 13-13 and 0-2.
The two teams will conclude the conference opening series with a doubleheader at Tishomingo on Saturday.
