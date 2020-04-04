Denny Price Family YMCA and Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma are teaming up to serve hundreds of Enid children.
Denny Price YMCA is a partner of Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s Child and Adult Care Food Program.
For the past two weeks, meals and snacks have been offered to any child under the age of 18, with Regional Food Bank providing the food offered.
The food is offered in a grab-and-go model in the south parking lot of the YMCA, 415 W. Cherokee, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
According to Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, in these first few days of a waiver for CACFP being approved, Denny Price Family YMCA saw the highest total average of children come through for meals, averaging 100 plus each night.
YMCA child care director Shana Winterbank said Thursday 232 meals were served.
“That’s what the Y is about. Helping the community and being there for the community,” she said. “We want to help the community and do this for them. That’s our mission.”
She said last summer, the YMCA enrolled in the program to serve the children in their summer camp program and other children who visited the YMCA. She said she then enrolled in the program for the school year.
“We have a bunch of high school and grade school kids who hang out at the Y,” Winterbank said. “That’s what it’s for. It’s for kids that need a meal for the evening.”
She said she’s “absolutely” seen an increase in participation since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“These are the most meals we’ve given out for sure,” Winterbank said of the past two weeks. “We were averaging about 30 to 40 for our after-school program and the participants around the Y, and now it’s 200 persons. So, a pretty big increase.”
She said the meals include a protein, vegetable, fruit and a grain, such as pasta or bread. A snack also is offered, such as grape juice and pretzels or milk and cereal.
