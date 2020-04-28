Wooden Nickel has been feeding first responders and those in need of a little break from the ongoing health crisis.
The restaurant's food trailer was at Garfield County Sheriff's Office during lunch Monday to feed deputies and those working at the office and jail.
The trailer has been busy, serving lunch at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center and Enid Police Department. Free breakfasts also were served near Cherokee Terrace Apartments.
"This is what we do," said Wooden Nickel owner Theresa Holt. "We've always just done stuff like this."
"We’re trying to help the community," said Wooden Nickel co-owner and manager David Pirtle. "We’re just out trying to help the community in these hard times."
Holt said she was contacted by RB Patel, owner of Ramada Inn. He suggested they partner up to help feed first responders and those who could use a good meal.
Pritle said the plan is to serve meals at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and local fire departments. He said the trailer would be out again Saturday near Cherokee Terrace Apartments giving out breakfast burritos.
"They love it. Everybody has been very gracious and appreciative," Pirtle said. He said, so far, he has enjoyed serving at St. Mary's the most.
"It was pretty cool. A lot of doctors and nurses thanked us," Pirtle said. "They were pretty excited we were there."
Holt said, like other restaurants in Enid, she was awaiting the go-ahead from the city of Enid to reopen. A plan to be voted on Thursday by Enid City Commission would allow restaurants to reopen Friday. Until then, they will continue to serve those who need a little break.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.