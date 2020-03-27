A community virtual prayer meeting will be 6 p.m. Sunday on the Enid Buzz Facebook page.
Five local pastors will pray for the welfare of the community and its residents, according to Brad Mendenhall of World Harvest Church, who is one of the five pastors participating. Others are Wade Burleson of Emmanuel Baptist Church, Eric Keller of Oakwood Christian Church, Mark McAdow of Willow View Methodist Church and Joshua Cosby of Central Assembly of God.
Mendenhall said World Harvest Church also will share the prayer meeting on its Facebook page, and some of the other churches are planning to as well.
