ENID, Okla. — A number of churches in Enid have ceased in-person worship services to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus, while other clergy are weighing options amidst the rapidly changing situation.
Congregants should check with their churches before making plans or attempting to attend services.
Grace Bible Church announced Wednesday morning, March 18, 2020, that all church services and meetings are suspended for the next two weeks in response to the COVID-19 emergency.
Services are expected to resume at the church, 1502 W. Oxford, on April 5. Church members can keep updated on Facebook and YouTube sermons.
Emmanuel Enid announced via Facebook Monday that the church is suspending in-person worship services but will continue to offer all its services online for at least the next several weeks.
Emmanuel also also has established an email address at ENDCOVID19@EMMANUELENID.ORG to answer questions, and a phone bank beginning March 23 at (580) 548-1678 to contact senior and vulnerable church members and provide volunteers for necessary errands like grocery shopping and pharmacy trips.
The Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City issued a statement Tuesday suspending public Mass and all worship services through Easter, April 12, and closing all Catholic schools through at least April 5.
“I know this will be difficult for many of us, especially our priests for whom the Mass and the Eucharist are the very center of our lives," said Archbishop Paul Coakley. "Due to the continued rapid spread of COVID-19, we must take further steps to protect the community and our most at-risk parishioners, so everyone can remain safe during this health crisis."
Coakley said priests would continue to celebrate daily Mass and pray for the church and its members, and he urged the faithful to also turn to prayer and reading of Scripture during the pandemic.
St. Matthew's Episcopal Church currently is closed to all in-person ministry and is providing online services. The Episcopal Diocese of Oklahoma closed all churches to in-person worship on March 13. An article from Episcopal News Service on Tuesday indicated it's likely in-person worship will continue to be shut down in Episcopal parishes through Easter.
First Presbyterian Church pastor Andrew Long said all in-person services and regular on-campus activities there have been postponed.
Offices at Oakwood Christian Church were closed Tuesday, and a determination is expected Wednesday on whether or not the church will continue in-person services in the immediate future.
World Harvest Church pastor Brad Mendenhall said his staff met Tuesday and decided to shift to online-only services for at least the next two weeks.
Churches like World Harvest and Emmanuel already have a long history of online streaming of worship services. Mendenhall said there's a steep learning curve right now for churches that don't have the equipment or experience in online streaming of worship services.
But, even for churches that have been offering online services, Mendenhall said it's still a challenge to reach and connect online with church members, especially older members, who may not be used to "the online experience."
"There (are) some people who quickly connect with the online experience, and others it takes a little more time," Mendenhall said. "We are definitely in unknown territory."
But, practicing faith without going to the church isn't entirely new and shouldn't be discouraging, Mendenhall said. It calls to mind the first century church, Mendenhall said, when Christians worshipped in small groups at home.
"The church began at home," Mendenhall said. "I guess in a way we're going back to our roots."
