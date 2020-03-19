United Way postpones annual meeting, awards banquet

United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma has postponed its annual meeting and awards banquet following recommendations to cancel events with more than 50 attendees.
“Out of safety and an abundance of caution, we want to protect our clientele, staff and donors in this time of uncertainty. Many of our United Way partner agencies have notified us of their cancellations. Most organizations are contacting their donors and attendees directly with information,” said Darrell Floyd, president of the board for United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma.
The event, which was to be April 23, will be rescheduled at a date yet to be determined.
"We are concerned that there may be a serious impact to the nonprofit sector as we potentially lose donated funding. That is why it is very important that all nonprofits communicate with donors directly, so they hopefully preserve those intended contributions,” said Dan Schiedel, United Way CEO. “Our partner agencies will keep doing the good work that they do and continue to serve the community as they need us to be there for them. We need to be there for each other as well, so don’t hesitate to reach out to our agencies or United Way during this time of uncertainty. We may be working from home or out in the field, but we are here for you. We all need to stay calm and be positive”
For information about United Way and its agencies, go to www.unitedwayenid.org or call (580) 237-0821.
The next Enid Coffee Connection, scheduled March 26, at United Way has been postponed.
