Fewer than 400 Enid Public Schools students and staff remain at home due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday, as more elementary classes have been cleared to return to school and one school saw an 80% decline of student quarantines in effect.
The number of districtwide close-contact quarantines fell from 464 on Thursday to 343 on Tuesday — a 35% decrease — while the number of positive-case isolations fell from 48 to 41, a 17% drop.
As of Tuesday, 122 fewer student quarantines remained in effect, over a fourth of quarantines in effect Thursday, since EPS’ district totals had last been updated.
Three elementary school classes — two from Coolidge Elementary School and one from Monroe Elementary School — remained in quarantine Tuesday, while four others will return to school.
Three-fourths of the 80 in quarantine or isolation from Longfellow Middle School, the second-highest count in the district reported Thursday, were cleared to return to school Tuesday. Five of the six student positive cases are no longer in isolation, while 15 students and two staff members remain in quarantine.
Ten more EPS students have left positive-case isolation as of Tuesday’s count, the most students being from Longfellow.
However, the number of quarantines and isolations of EPS staff members in effect, now at 26 and 17, respectively, both rose Tuesday. Two more staff members from Longfellow and one from Coolidge have tested positive and are in isolation.
One staff member each from Longfellow and Glenwood Elementary School now are in quarantine, while one from Coolidge is no longer in effect.
Both the most students (113) and staff (four) in quarantine still are from Enid High School.
Seventeen staff members and 24 students are in isolation districtwide, the most also both from Enid High, with six staff and eight students.
Three EPS department staff members still remain in positive-case isolation, all from the central kitchen.
The district’s online contact tracing case totals had not been updated since Thursday, as EPS students were out of school Friday for professional development, and schools were closed Monday for Labor Day.
Quarantines are supposed to last 14 days, while isolations last 10, according to the CDC guidelines the district follows.
At the end of August, two weeks into school, 15 EPS classes were in quarantine.
Chisholm’s counts remained unchanged from Friday, with a fifth of its elementary school students in quarantine, as well as 18 middle schoolers and four high schoolers. Two students and three staff members have tested positive districtwide.
Risk levels for Garfield County rose Friday from an average 35.80 daily new cases per 100,000 to 49.14, according to OSDH, just missing the 50-case mark that Enid and Chisholm public schools’ administrators have said will trigger their districts to enact distance/virtual learning for all students.
“So next week, students will continue with in-person traditional learning,” EPS reported Friday afternoon on its website.
Pioneer high school and middle school returned to in-person instruction after two weeks Tuesday after its superintendent and principal both were out of close-contact quarantine. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale Schools will move to an alternating A/B schedule once Garfield County is over 50 per 100,000, according to its re-entry plan.
However, the district will move to a “level 3” virtual learning, such as Aug. 25’s closing, for all students if health or government officials direct schools to close in order to mitigate COVID-19 transmission or district officials determine that closure is needed.
