Testing available at Health Department, other locations

With COVID-19 cases continuing to increase at record rates in Oklahoma, state Health Department officials are encouraging residents to get tested.
Now, at county health departments, you do not need to show symptoms or report exposure to someone with the virus to get tested for free.
COVID-19 public information officer Rae Johnson said Garfield County Health Department prefers a call to schedule an appointment for testing
“You’ll call the Health Department and speak to a nurse,” said Johnson. “They will take your information and then schedule an appointment. We are starting to have larger-scale testing events once a week, but we still prefer that people call ahead of time.”
Testing at Garfield County Health Department is drive-through testing, which means you remain in your car while a nurse and assistant come to the car to test you.
Results can take anywhere from three to seven days.
Two tests are being used at the Health Department currently. A nasal swab, which swabs the inside of the nose, and the nasal pharyngeal swab, which swabs the back of the throat via the nasal canal and is the most common test given. Those being tested do not get to pick which test is given to them.
“It just depends on what lab has the capacity to receive our tests that day,” Johnson said. “Every day we are told which test kit to use and where we are sending them, and then we go from there.”
Other places in Enid do not allow the public to be tested unless it is an emergency.
At St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, you must be seen in the emergency room and in the hospital to be tested, a registered nurse said.
“The general public cannot just come in for a test,” Deb Bartel said. “That still needs to be done through their Health Department. If they are symptomatic and they show up at the ER, of course, they are going to be treated and tested.”
Even testing through the ER, in most cases, is going to be sent out to a lab, which means it will take a few days before results come back.
There are in-house speed tests available, but those are reserved for “truly symptomatic patients” who are being admitted to the hospital.
“This is so we can know where to place them once they are in the hospital rather than moving them throughout the whole hospital multiple times,” Bartel said.
Integris Bass Baptist Health Center is following similar guidelines when it comes to its testing.
Tania Warnock, marketing project lead, said Bass is only testing Integris medical group patients who are symptomatic.
“We have a testing site set up for testing,” Warnock said. “For about two hours a day we have a little testing site set up over (at the Integris Medical Pavilion), but the patient has to be symptomatic and the doctor has to pre-approve the testing.”
Integris also is testing all surgical patients a few days before scheduled surgeries, including caesarean sections.
Xpress Wellness Urgent Care, 220 S. Van Buren, also offers testing.
Free testing for COVID-19 is ongoing at other health departments by appointment only for Blaine County, 521 W. 4th, Watonga, (580) 623-7977; Grant County, 115 N. Main Medford, (580) 395-2906; Kingfisher County, 124 E. Sheridan, courthouse annex room 101, Kingfisher, (405) 375-3008; Major County, 501 E. Broadway, Fairview, (580) 227-3362; Noble County, 300 Fir, Perry, (580) 336-2257; Woods County, 511 Barnes, Alva, (580) 327-3192; Woodward, (580) 256-6416.
For a full list of county drive-through testing, go to coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing. Some health departments also advise the public to check their Facebook pages for more information regarding testing.
