Effective immediately, Stride Bank customers will have access to their payroll and government direct deposits up to two business days early.
There is no cost to this additional service, and it will continue to be a feature on all checking accounts even after the COVID-19 crisis eases, according to a release from the bank.
“Our payments group has been working on this service for several months," Brud Baker, chairman and CEO, said. "However, we made it our highest priority once the virus began to affect the economy. The most important thing we can do right now is help customers access their funds.
“Even though we’ve grown and added regional and national banking products, we continue to value community and relationship banking. I grew up and raised a family in Oklahoma; therefore, it’s very important to me that we continue to seek ways to help our communities throughout this difficult situation.”
Stride Bank N.A. has locations at 324 W. Broadway, 2219 W. Willow and 301 S. 30th.
Founded in 1913 as Central National Bank of Enid, Stride Bank is an Oklahoma-owned financial institution that holds about $800 million in assets. The bank offers a full range of financial services, such as consumer, mortgage and commercial banking; wealth management; and treasury management.
