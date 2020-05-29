Stitt won't ask for power extension with Phase 3

OKLAHOMA CITY — As the state prepares to enter the next reopening phase, Oklahoma’s governor won’t ask lawmakers to extend his unprecedented powers for another month.
Gov. Kevin Stitt plans to allow the Catastrophic Health Emergency declaration to end Saturday. The Legislature had twice given the Republican leader the power to suspend any laws or rules to allow the state to quickly adjust and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, Stitt said he’ll issue a new executive order to keep critical protections in place. That will allow state agencies to manage the continued impact of the deadly pandemic.
Stitt’s new order will encourage elderly and vulnerable Oklahomans to remain at home as the state enters Phase 3 on Monday.
Phase 3 allows businesses to resume unrestricted staffing at worksites as long as they’re observing recommended social distancing practices. They also should continue increased cleaning and disinfecting. Businesses previously requiring appointments now can accept walk-in customers.
Summer camps can reopen as long as they follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Those suggest ensuring campers remain at least 6 feet apart and don’t share objects. All campers should be from the same local area.
Also, hospitals may allow limited visitation.
“We are making responsible decisions based on the data in our state,” Stitt said. “While cases continue to decline 36 days into our reopening, it is important Oklahomans remember COVID-19 is still in the United States, and we must continue to be diligent about washing our hands frequently, maintaining physical distance and protecting our most vulnerable populations.”
As of Friday, there were 6,338 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — up 68 from the day prior. In all, 329 Oklahomans have died and 160 remained hospitalized.
The governor’s office said local leaders can tailor the reopening plans to better fit the needs of their communities.
“Our measured approach to reopening has been a key reason why our data remains trending in a positive direction,” said Jerome Loughridge, the state secretary of health. “It is vital that communities across the state only move to Phase 3 when their local data supports that decision.”
Visitation at nursing homes and long-term care facilities will remain suspended — except for end-of-life situations in Phase 3.
State Senate Democrats, meanwhile, called on Stitt to propose “a clear and workable plan” to safely allow families to resume visitation.
In a letter to Stitt, Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, and her caucus members asked Stitt to provide an update on testing residents and staff at the facilities. Stitt’s administration is aiming to conduct COVID-19 testing on more than 30,000 residents and staff by the end of May.
“We also request a plan for repeated and ongoing testing in nursing homes and long-term care facilities,” Floyd said. “As you are aware, more than half of Oklahoma’s COVID-19 deaths have occurred at nursing homes and long-term care facilities, and people connected to these facilities account for around 1 in 5 of Oklahoma’s positive COVID-19 cases.”
Donelle Harder, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Health, said more than 34,000 residents and staff at 257 facilities were tested since May 1.
“Ahead of the governor’s deadline, the state conducted testing of all staff and residents at facilities with known COVID-19 exposure or facilities where they were reporting that they had residents and staff experiencing symptoms,” she said. “(The Health Department) will continue working aggressively to reach the remainder of the nursing homes over the next week, which will barely exceed our original goal to be complete by May 31.”
