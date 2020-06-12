Stitt to allow nursing home visitation

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state will begin a phased-in approach to nursing home and long-term care visitation starting Monday.
Oklahoma State Department of Health released a series of guidelines attempting to balance the safety of residents more vulnerable to COVID-19 while ensuring their quality of life and dignity, the Governor’s Office said Friday.
“It is important we take a measured and responsible approach to allowing visitors to our nursing homes and long-term care facilities,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said. “This guidance will allow us to continue to protect the health and lives of Oklahomans while allowing them to safely resume valuable interactions with their loved ones.”
As the state slowly reopened over the past month, nursing and long-term care facilities are among the last locations to remain shuttered.
Nursing home reopenings will occur in three phases based on the prevalence of COVID-19 in each facility and surrounding community, the availability of personal protective gear, staffing levels, testing and local hospital capacity, Stitt said.
There have not been any recently confirmed cases in Enid nursing and long-term health care facilities, according to Maggie Jackson, Oklahoma State Department of Health regional director of community engagement and health planning for District 2, which covers Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties. Jackson also represents the Alfalfa County office.
The county department completed 1,300 tests at local facilities in May. In total, there were two confirmed cases in April and two others that have been refuted as false positives. There have been no deaths in long-term care facilities in Garfield County that have been officially related to COVID-19.
“I know that our nursing homes are following CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommendations on protecting patients and staff,” Jackson said, adding each facility will determine its plans of action to best protect residents.
Statewide, the first phase focuses on vigilant infection control.
The deadly virus hit nursing homes and long-term care facilities particularly hard. Statewide, the mortality rate of cases associated with those facilities is more than 12%, state records show.
Oklahoma has reported more than 1,550 cases in nursing homes and long-term care facilities. Of those, more than 190 people have died.
“The Health Department has worked closely with communities and providers on safely easing in visitations for residents at nursing homes and long-term care facilities across Oklahoma,” said Lance Frye, interim commissioner of health. “Our mission is to support the mental health and quality of life for residents, while also taking into consideration the realities of COVID-19.
Reopening is a decision that local nursing and long-term care facilities have been preparing for throughout the past weeks of the virus pandemic.
“We’re excited,” said Carmen Fore, director of nursing for Greenbrier Village, adding quality assurance team and owners will be meeting, and a decision could be announced sometime Monday as to whether the facility will be ready to open up to visitors at that time. “We’ve been starting the planning for what we’ll do when we open up.”
Golden Oaks Village General Manager Gary Lillie said his facility most likely will delay the decision to open “a little bit longer so that we can make sure we do it in safety.”
The facility’s original plan was to begin the process of opening July 5, depending on how the COVID-19 numbers were in the Enid area at that time.
Even then, he said, visitations would begin as “appointment only.”
Currently, the policy has been no visitors at the facility, but residents who are in independent living are allowed to leave and retunr, with health checks in place.
The soonest Lillie sees discussion on possible reopening plans stemming from the governor’s announcement would be Tuesday, he said.
A spokeswoman for Garland Road Nursing and Rehab said there are not plans of yet to reopen the facility to visitors.
Fore said Greenbrier residents have been practicing “window visits and a lot of phone calls” with family throughout the past weeks, and everyone is looking forward to when the facility can open again.
She urged families to watch the facility’s Facebook Page and to call ahead for more information until an announcement is made.
“It seems like it’s hit all our families and residents and staff hard,” she said of the visitor restrictions.
The health commissioner said he’s encouraging families reuniting with their loved ones to consider getting tested in advance, to wear masks to their visitation and to follow heightened protocols at the facilities.
Free testing is available at the Garfield County and other county health departments, and Jackson said there is little waiting now for testing. The phone number for Garfield County Health Department is (580) 233-0650.
All facilities — including assisted-living and adult day care — will be required to submit the name, phone number and email of a licensed health professional who will serve as their infection preventionist. That person must have completed a federal training course.
Facilities also must supply a monitoring plan for COVID-19 surveillance, staff training and infection prevention and control practices.
Enid News & Eagle staff writer Violet Hassler contributed to this story.
