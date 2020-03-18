State-run county health websites lack COVID-19 info

OKLAHOMA CITY — Visit the Pittsburg County Health Department website, and you’ll learn about a pandemic.
The problem — it’s the 2016 Zika pandemic that ended several years ago. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports local transmission of the mosquito-born virus hasn’t occurred since 2018.
Across the state, nearly every county health department web site operated by the State Department of Health on Wednesday contained outdated information. There were out-dated closure dates listed and information for clinics and events that have long since passed.
The state-run county health websites, including Garfield County Health Department, don’t contain prominent information or details about the state’s latest health pandemic — COVID-19 — that has ground Oklahoma business to a halt, shuttered schools and as of Wednesday morning sickened 29 as it begins to spread across the state.
In comparison, the Oklahoma City-County and Tulsa health department websites, which are not operated by the state, contain prominent banners sending visitors to reliable information.
State health officials, meanwhile, said Wednesday it's safe to assume community spread is occurring in every county — even if there are not yet any confirmed cases. They urged Oklahomans to take precautions to help minimize the spread — like washing hands and social distancing as often as possible.
Local health officials in Adair County deferred website questions to the state Department of Health, noting they’re following their guidelines. There have been no cases reported there.
“There’s no way we could update 77 websites at once,” said Cody McDonell, a spokesman with the State Department of Health. “That’s an exhaustive process.”
He said all state coronavirus information was being posted at a central location in hopes that people would find it there. He later added that officials would see if they could add a prominent banner to each site that helps people navigate to the main page.
Page views on the main website are quadrupling every day, he said. The views went from 5,000 to well over 100,000 in just 24 hours.
David Ostrowe, the state’s secretary of digital transformation and administration, said the state was in the midst of doing a complete overhaul of its websites when the pandemic hit.
He said each state web site is individually managed, but he wasn’t sure whether state or local officials are responsible for maintaining the county health sites.
“I think a year from now what you’re going to see is one Oklahoma website, instead of at a sublevel,” Ostrowe said.
Agencies were told not to spend a lot of money on their existing websites as the state begins transferring to a whole new platform, he said.
“Some of these things are just outdated,” he said.
Still, Ostrowe said it should be feasible to include a link to coronavirus information at the top of each county website going forward to help Oklahomans find reliable information. He promised the issue would be addressed.
“It seems like an easy deal,” he said. “Everybody wants to know about coronavirus.”
