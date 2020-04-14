State investigates long-term care centers

More than 25 long-term care facilities were under investigation by the state last week as coronavirus outbreaks rose, with 25 deaths of residents and 335 positive cases. But officials are releasing few details.
The homes under investigation include Grace Skilled Nursing and Therapy in Norman, which has the state’s largest outbreak, now with 10 residents’ deaths, and Mangum Skilled Nursing and Therapy, where three residents died, according to an April 6 report by Oklahoma State Department of Health, obtained by Oklahoma Watch, and agency data. Both facilities are owned at least in part by members of the same family.
Investigations are conducted at every facility that reported a positive case of COVID-19 among residents or staff or that has suspected cases, according to the state.
Another 17 investigations were resolved by the agency, the report said. As of publication, the state has not released reports for the resolved investigations requested by Oklahoma Watch, saying that they “cannot be released until they have been released to the facility.”
One of the facilities, which is not named in the report, was in Garfield County and had 14 residents and seven staff reporting respiratory illness, but none were tested for COVID-19 because the “illnesses had resolved,” according to the report.
Long-term care surveyors from the Health Department are conducting on-site investigations. Other state and county employees and public health professionals, including some from the University of Oklahoma’s Health Science Center, are assisting in the efforts.
Investigators use the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ infection control survey when reviewing facility compliance with federal standards. The survey requires checks for proper hand washing and use of protective equipment such as gloves and masks, cancellation of group activities and dining, and restricted visitor protocols.
Contact tracing also is a priority. The survey requires a count of residents and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are showing symptoms. Investigators interview everyone who has tested positive and review their medical histories. Initial questions are focused on patients’ contact with others going back days before the first symptoms occurred, to identify and notify anyone who may have been infected.
So far, no facilities have received citations as a result of an investigation, said Health Department spokeswoman Shelley Zumwalt. The focus has been on educating and assisting facilities on infection control, she said.
Grace Skilled Nursing and Therapy in Norman announced in late March that two residents had died and seven more had tested positive for the virus. By Monday, those numbers had risen to 10 deaths and 71 positive cases.
An outbreak team conducted an on-site investigation on March 25, according to the state investigation report. The report contained few details, except to say there was “appropriate infection control in place.”
The facility refused requests for an interview but provided a statement that said in part: “Since this matter began, the facility has taken all steps recommended by the CDC, the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the office of the state epidemiologist and its own professional team in its attempts to address and mitigate the spread of COVID 19.” It added that “while the facility continues to deal with the effects of this unprecedented pandemic, it is also hopeful that the efforts being put forth will ultimately achieve a favorable resolution for many involved. But the fight is by no means over.”
Also under investigation is Mangum Skilled Nursing and Therapy. Its ownership is tied to members of the same family as the Norman nursing home, according to Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services data on nursing homes. The state’s report said that staff who were ill continued working at the facility. The report does not say whether any staff worked at the facility while suffering from COVID-19 symptoms. As of Monday, the facility had 37 cases of COVID-19 and three deaths.
The Mangum center declined to be interviewed but said in a statement that staff members are being screened daily “in accordance with the standards previously established by health officials.” The statement said the facility “is unaware of any determination by the Oklahoma State Department of Health that the facility allowed an individual who was either known to have tested positive or displaying symptoms consistent with COVID 19 to provide care or otherwise work in the facility.”
According to the federal Centers’ online nursing-home data, the Norman nursing home is owned by a for-profit business, Security Health Care LLC, and its principal owner is Kenneth D. Greiner III Revocable Trust. It was formerly known as Grace Living Center-Norman.
The Mangum nursing home, formerly Grace Living Center-Mangum, is owned by Mangum Nursing Center LLC, with Don Greiner as a direct owner and Kenneth Greiner as an indirect owner, according to the federal site.
The Greiners have ownership interests in at least 21 nursing homes across the state, according to the federal site.
Oklahoma Watch is a nonprofit, tax-exempt, 501(c)(3) corporation whose mission is to produce in-depth and investigative journalism on public-policy and quality-of-life issues facing the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.